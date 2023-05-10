Former Salford Red Devils owner Marwan Koukash declared bankrupt

FORMER Salford Red Devils owner Marwan Koukash has been declared officially bankrupt.

It’s a name that the rugby league fraternity know like the backs of their hands with the Palestine-born racehorse owner entering the 13-man code in 2013 before exiting in 2018.

Among the way, Koukash rebranded Salford City Reds to Salford Red Devils, splashing the cash to bring the likes of Rangi Chase, Gareth Hock, Francis Meli and Tony Puletua.

However, after five years, Koukash sold to a fans’ consortium.

Now, an individual insolvency case for bankruptcy has revealed that Koukash has been stripped of all his assets, following an order given on 13th September 2022.

The report states: “The Insolvency Case Details are taken from the Court Order made on the Order Date, and include the address(es) from which debts were incurred. They cannot be changed without the consent of the Court.

“The Individual Details may have changed since the Court Order but, even so, they might not reflect the person’s current address or occupation at the time you make your search, and they should not be relied on as such.”

Koukash was declared bankrupt at Liverpool’s County Court with the findings been revealed yesterday afternoon, with the words: “Status: Currently Bankrupt : Automatic Discharge will be 13 September 2023”.

Avid horse racing fans had been wondering why none of Koukash’s four-legged stars were set to run at Chester.