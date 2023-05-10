Hull KR star Lachlan Coote makes future decision

HULL KR star Lachlan Coote has made a decision on his future.

After an illustrious 15-year career in both the NRL and Super League, the Scotland international has announced his intention to retire at the end of the 2023 season.

Coote has made 263 appearances so far across his memorable career playing for Penrith Panthers, North Queensland Cowboys, St. Helens, Scotland RL, Great Britain and Hull KR while scoring over 1,000 points and winning 6 major finals in England and Australia.

An NRL Grand Final and World Club Challenge winner with North Queensland Cowboys in 2015 and early 2016 alongside Kane Linnett, the Scotland international joined St. Helens mid-season in 2019 and helped the side to win three-consecutive Super League Grand Finals and a Challenge Cup.

Coote joined Hull KR ahead of the 2022 season and has gone on to make 26 appearances for the club, scoring 157 points while also helping the side to a Challenge Cup semi-final against Huddersfield last season.

Speaking on his retirement, Coote said: ‘I’m happy to announce that I will be retiring at the end of the 2023 season, it has been a very tough decision to make but I know it’s the right one for me and my family.

‘Over the past 15 years, I have met so many great people and I’ve learnt so many valuable lessons within the sport. I’ll always be grateful for what rugby league has given me, thank you to everyone that has been a part of my career.’

While Coote confirmed he will hang up his boots at the end of the 2023 season, the fullback is focused on ending his final year on a high: ‘There will be plenty of time to reflect on my career at the end of the season. There’s still a long way to go this season, I’ll be looking to make the most of every moment and finish this year with a trophy. Up the Robins.’

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters spoke of Coote’s professionalism and impact on the playing group as he paid tribute to the Robins’ fullback: ‘Lachlan is a proven winner and a quality person. He has won competitions in both the Super League and NRL and has been a standout performer in both competitions.

‘His professionalism and leadership qualities are right up there with the best. I have no doubt whatever Lachlan decides to do post-rugby, it will be a success. We have unfinished business and plenty to look forward to before Lachlan hangs up his boots at the end of the season.

‘On behalf of the club I would like to wish Lachlan, Laura, Bailey and Mia all the very best for when they return to Australia.’

Hull KR Chief Executive, Paul Lakin said: ‘Lachlan (Coote) is rightly regarded as one of the best overseas recruits Super League has seen. As a serial winner, Lachlan has made such a positive impact at Hull KR as a player, leader and person. There is no doubts Lachlan wants to finish his career on a high.’