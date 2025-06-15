Former St Helens hooker commits to North Wales Crusaders

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS hooker Josh Eaves has signed a contract extension until the end of 2027.

The 27-year-old, who made four appearances for St Helens before spells with Newcastle Thunder and Swinton Lions, joined the League One side ahead of this season.

“Josh is an outstanding player,” said Crusaders coach Carl Forster.

”He may not always grab the headlines, but both on and off the field he’s a vital piece of the puzzle and his ability to move us around the field is second to none.

“I’m delighted that Josh has extended his stay here by a further two years, and I’m confident that together we can achieve some great things.”