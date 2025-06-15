Leeds Rhinos have ‘got more in them’ as Brad Arthur assesses latest win

LEEDS RHINOS coach Brad Arthur is excited to see how much further his side can still improve after they consolidated third place in the Super League table with victory over Warrington Wolves.

“It was tough and gritty with a heap of energy, but there was some really good footy in there as well,” he assessed of the win.

“We probably left a couple of tries out there early in the game but we didn’t panic. I’m liking the composure.

“They’re disappointed about a couple of system errors in defence and still chasing an 80-minute performance, but it shows they really care.

“They’ve still got a bit more in them and we’ve got to back it up next week (away at St Helens on Friday).”

Arthur had the luxury of an almost fully-fit squad to pick from against Warrington, with only long-term injury victim Maika Sivo sidelined of their first-choice players.

“I’m fortunate that our high-performance staff have done such a good job to get everyone fit and healthy but that’s not luck, it’s hard work,” added Arthur.

“There’s healthy competition for spots and expectation and it’s a good sign of team harmony and want.”