Former Super League duo among four leaving Doncaster

DONCASTER have confirmed the exits of veteran duo Craig Hall and Josh Bowden.

Fullback Hall, 37, has spent the past two years with the Dons, scoring nine tries in 48 appearances, while 33-year-old prop Bowden has been limited to ten games in his sole season.

The pair have over 350 Super League appearances between them, with both representing Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity. Hall also notably spent four years with Hull KR.

Doncaster have also released Ilikaya Mafi, who played eleven times in two years with the club, and Andrew Gill, who failed to make an appearance.

Ben Johnston and Jason Tali were already known to be retiring.

Dons chief executive Carl Hall said: “We would like to thank Craig, Ben, Josh, Jason, Junior (Mafi) and Andrew for their dedication to our club throughout their time with us.”