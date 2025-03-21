Former Super League player Kevin Brown questions Salford Red Devils’ broken financial promises

FORMER Super League player turned pundit, Kevin Brown, has called into question the broken promises of Salford Red Devils, but hopes that new chief executive Chris Irwin is telling the truth about money set to arrive at the Super League club.

The financial problems of Salford have been well documented for weeks and months, with player sales such as Brad Singleton and Marc Sneyd helping to plug the recent monetary issues.

Though the Red Devils have been taken over by a consortium led by Swiss businessman, Dario Berta, the lack of funds starting to arrive at the club has been concerning.

Irwin had previously said on BBC 5 Live: “We’ve had some in, they’ve started to trickle money through the week before last. It’s not the large funds that we wanted, so it puts us all back probably six weeks.

“I completely understand everyone’s frustrations, I’m one of those people that’s frustrated by it. But I’ve got faith in these owners

“They’re here, they’re doing the right things and having the right meetings with the RFL, Super League and the city council, it’s just slower than what was expected.

“That’s a shame for everyone, but once the money does land, it’ll be forgotten quite quickly.”

However, Brown questioned what Irwin said, pointing to the broken promises made in the recent past.

“I really want to believe him but I think when things have been going on for so long and you hear deadlines and you hear they’re going to be paid and you hear that they won’t need to get rid of players and then all of a sudden you’re back into it,” Brown said.

“I hope it is the case, I hope money is coming in, I believe that the owners are here today watching a fantastic performance by the way. So let’s hope that they’re true to the word.”

Brown reiterated the point that he believes Irwin is being truthful and is hopeful that the Red Devils will prosper.

“I don’t think Chris is lying, I think he’s hopeful,” Brown continued.

“He’s being told from the owners that the money will come in but ultimately no one knows that until that money actually drops in.

“We thought that there was going to be millions of pounds dropped in last month and it never came and the RFL had to bail them out so it’s a difficult one.

“I hope for everyone’s concerned that what Chris is actually saying comes to fruition because everyone wants a good Salford and a real powerhouse at the game in Manchester and let’s hope that that does come to fruition.”