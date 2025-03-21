Hull FC fight back for gripping win at Wakefield Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY 12 HULL FC 16

STEPHEN IBBETSON, DIY Kitchens Stadium, Friday

HULL FC came from behind to beat Wakefield and continue their revival under John Cartwright.

Ed Chamberlain and Lewis Martin tries in the final quarter saw Hull home after trailing for much of a fast-paced game between two Yorkshire clubs on the up.

Hull now have seven points from five matches – one more than they achieved across the entire season in 2024.

Wakefield had enjoyed a fantastic start, including the opening points inside four minutes via a Mason Lino penalty after Hull failed to kick a drop-out ten metres.

Cade Cust was injured in the concession of that drop-out and, with Hull reorganising, Trinity were dominating the territory battle.

Tom Johnstone made great progress off a kick return and then, after Caleb Hamlin-Uele was stopped just short, Liam Hood put Jack Croft over.

Lino goaled for 8-0 and it could have been even better for the hosts when Josh Rourke, in for the injured Max Jowitt, flew through the air to score off a beautiful Oliver Russell kick, only for him to be found offside.

A gift from Tom Johnstone, dropping a high ball, allowed Hull into the contest midway through the first half and while they didn’t take advantage of their first attack, they did their second.

Powerhouse prop Herman Ese’ese charged over, although a lengthy video check was needed to determine he claimed the ball legally after juggling John Asiata’s pass.

Despite the introduction of Liam Watts for his second debut, seven years after last appearing for the club, Hull were on the back foot again by the end of the first half.

And for a second time they were grateful for an offside call which denied a try, again off a Russell kick but this time to Johnstone, on the stroke of half-time as Wakefield remained only 8-6 in front.

And the home sections of a sold-out Belle Vue were even more frustrated six minutes into the second half with a third try disallowed by the video referee – this time because an obstruction by former Hull halfback Jake Trueman on Jordan Lane had helped Lino to slice his way over.

Fatigue told as errors began to creep in and play struggled to break out from the middle of the field – until Chamberlain made a sudden, brilliant run off a Sezer pass and ran 40 metres to give Hull the lead for the first time on the hour.

Wakefield seemed to have nothing left in response, and with ten minutes remaining – and after Lino fatally kicked out on the full from deep – Sezer slotted a grubber kick in behind for Martin to score his tenth try of the season in all competitions.

Hood provided a late spark as his dummy-half run and offload put Cameron Scott in, and while Lino’s missed goal left Trinity four points behind with six minutes to go, it gave them a chance to fight back.

And one opportunity did fall their way when they attempted to break down the left, but Rourke’s pass to Johnstone was ruled forward.

GAMESTAR: Herman Ese’ese delivered another huge performance in the middle for Hull.

GAMEBREAKER: Lewis Martin’s try provided enough breathing room to see out victory.

HIGHLIGHT REEL: Ed Chamberlain’s thrilling break and try on the hour changed the game in an instant.

ALBERT GOLDTHORPE POINTS

3 pts Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

2 pts John Asiata (Hull FC)

1 pt Cameron Scott (Wakefield)

MATCHFACTS

TRINITY

23 Josh Rourke

19 Oliver Pratt

3 Cameron Scott (D)

4 Corey Hall

5 Tom Johnstone

20 Mason Lino

7 Oliver Russell

8 Mike McMeeken

9 Liam Hood

15 Caleb Hamlin-Uele

12 Josh Griffin

25 Jack Croft

13 Jay Pitts

Subs (all used)

10 Ky Rodwell

16 Renouf Atoni

28 Harvey Smith

31 Caius Faatili

18th man (not used)

21 Mathieu Cozza

Also in 21-man squad

2 Lachlan Walmsley

6 Jake Trueman

24 Matty Russell

Tries: Hamlin-Uele (9), Scott (73)

Goals: Lino 2/3

HULL FC

23 Logan Moy

1 Jordan Rapana

3 Zak Hardaker

5 Tom Briscoe

22 Lewis Martin

14 Cade Cust

7 Aidan Sezer

8 Herman Ese’ese

9 Amir Bourouh

40 Liam Knight

11 Jed Cartwright

12 Jordan Lane

13 John Asiata

Subs (all used)

4 Ed Chamberlain

17 Jack Ashworth

19 Brad Fash

41 Liam Watts (D2)

18th man (not used)

39 Sam Eseh

Also in 21-man squad

31 Hugo Salabio

33 Will Hutchinson

34 Lloyd Kemp

Tries: Ese’ese (23), Chamberlain (61), Martin (70)

Goals: Sezer 2/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 2-0, 8-0, 8-6; 8-12, 8-16, 12-16

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Trinity: Cameron Scott; Hull FC: Herman Ese’ese

Penalty count: 5-6

Half-time: 8-6

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 8,027