Former Toronto Wolfpack players in the GMB Union to be paid in full by end of May

FORMER Toronto Wolfpack players that are members of the GMB Union will be paid in full by the end of May.

That’s according to ex-Toronto hooker and now Leeds Rhinos star Andy Ackers, who was a guest on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast this week.

Ackers played for the Canadian side between 2018 and 2020, registering 28 tries in 66 appearances but fell foul of the club’s financial issues and left in June 2020 for Salford Red Devils.

Of course, the lack of wage payments to all former Toronto players has been an ongoing concern ever since the club withdrew from the Super League during the 2020 season.

But finally there appears to be light at the end of the tunnel for those former Wolfpack stars who are members of the GMB Union – a trade union that has almost 600,000 members.

“We’ve received a lot of compensation payments over the years but the GMB Union has been doing a really good job for us and acting on our behalf,” Ackers said on Sky Sports’ The Bench podcast.

“We had 50 percent of it last month and we are due another 50 percent next month.”