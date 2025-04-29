Newcastle Knights forward Mat Croker given “big offer” from Super League club

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS forward Mat Croker has been given a “big offer” from a Super League club.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph which has reported that Croker is weighing up a lucrative deal from the northern hemisphere, despite the Knights offering a two-year contract extension.

Another NRL club is also said to be hunting the 25-year-old, with most of Croker’s performances in 2025 coming from the substitutes’ bench.

Before re-signing in October for the 2025 NRL season, Croker was a wanted man in both hemispheres.

“He has played some of his best football this year. Mat is an integral part of the team and a major contributor both on and off the field,” Knights Director of Football Peter Parr said of Croker in 2024.

After progressing through the Knights pathways and junior representative programs, Croker signed an NRL Development contract in 2020 and debuted against the Parramatta Eels in Round 13, 2021.

He has since gone on to make 65 appearances for the Hunter club.