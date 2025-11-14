Former Wigan Warriors boss linked with England head coach role

BRISBANE BRONCOS coach Michael Maguire is being linked with a return to international coaching – with England.

England went down 3-0 in an Ashes series whitewash to Australia, with a 30-8 loss to the Kangaroos last Saturday in Leeds confirming the dismal result.

Pressure has already been mounting on England boss Shaun Wane following selection and form issues, and CODE Sports has reported that former Wigan Warriors boss Maguire be interested in taking over at the helm.

Maguire has already had representative success with both New Zealand, claiming the 2023 Pacific Cup, and New South Wales, winning his only State of Origin series in 2024.

The Australian is already well known in England, having led Wigan to Grand Final success in 2010 and a Challenge Cup triumph in 2011.

Maguire, who won the NRL title in his first season as Brisbane coach this year, is currently in England on a 12-day study trip with Broncos football manager Troy Thompson, ahead of the club’s World Club Challenge clash against Hull KR in February.