‘Third time lucky’ as Workington Town get top target

WORKINGTON TOWN have signed versatile back Alex Donaghy from Newcastle Thunder for next season.

Donaghy, 24, registered 25 tries and 24 goals in 85 appearances for his native Newcastle over six years, finishing as their top try-scorer last season with six.

He also played one game for York Knights in 2024 before returning to the north-east.

Workington coach Jonty Gorley said: “This is the third time I’ve tried to sign Alex, so it’s third time lucky I guess!

“Alex is a very experienced player who can play in any of the back positions from one to seven and do a good job in any of them.

“The main reason I’ve signed Alex is his pace – there’s not many quicker than him.”