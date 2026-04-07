Former Workington Town ground set for demolition

WORKINGTON TOWN will witness the disappearance of their original ground in its current form while preparing to potentially host their footballing neighbours until a new stadium for both teams is completed at an estimated cost of £10.5 million.

The 3,700-capacity Cumberland Sports Village will be built on the site of Borough Park, where Workington AFC, known locally as the Reds, have played since 1937 and Town were based from their entry into the Rugby Football League in 1945 until 1956, when they opened Derwent Park 400 yards away.

Now known as the Fibrus Community Stadium, it could also be used by Workington Reds from the next football season until Cumberland Sports Village is completed, although the football side have looked into remaining on site during the redevelopment with temporary facilities installed.

Once members of the Football League (from 1951 until 1977), they now play in the Premier Division of the Northern Premier League (level seven of the pyramid), and have their final match of the season at home to Leek Town on Saturday, April 25, with former players invited to attend.

Demolition of the various structures at Borough Park, where the legendary Bill Shankly once worked as Reds manager (from January 1954 to November 1955), will then begin.

Steve Durham, who has been involved with the football club since the early 1960s, said he hopes the Leek game will be “a grand send-off for the old lady”.

With seating for 1,000, an artificial pitch and hospitality and community facilities, Cumberland Sports Village is due to be up and running by late 2027, after which it is thought Derwent Park will be bulldozed.

Former director Barry Earl has returned to the Town board to focus on the club’s part in the new stadium project.

The local businessman, previously on the board from July 1995 to February 1996, then from May 1996 to December 2006, has been tasked with taking care of the legalities and documentation.