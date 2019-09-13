Four-man shortlist for Super League Coach of the Year 2019 revealed

The four-man shortlist for this year’s Coach of the Year award in Super League has been revealed by the competition.

St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook, Salford Red Devils Ian Watson, Warrington Wolves Steve Price and London Broncos Danny Ward have all been nominated by their peers for the 2019 Super League Coach of the Year Award, with the winner set to be announced at the annual Super League awards on Sunday, October 6.

Holbrook has steered St Helens to a successive League Leaders Shield this season, while Price has won the Challenge Cup with Warrington Wolves for the first time since 2012. Salford Red Devils have had a hugely successful season under Watson and have already secured their place in the play-offs, while London Broncos are looking to retain their Super League status under Ward in the final game of the regular season. They play at Wakefield tonight.