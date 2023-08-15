Four Super League clubs who could sign Hull KR’s Brad Schneider with Tyrone May signing pointing to likely exit

TYRONE MAY will be a Hull KR player from 2024 – that much is true.

But what is less certain is what that means for the future of current Rovers halfback Brad Schneider, who is on a deal at Craven Park until the end of the 2023 Super League season.

As such, May’s signature points to the likely exit of Schneider from Rovers, but, if so, where could the former Canberra Raiders playmaker hang his hat in 2024?

Leeds Rhinos

Probably one of the most obvious choices given the halfback dilemma that will hit Leeds boss Rohan Smith going into 2024. Blake Austin has left Headingley whilst Aidan Sezer is being heavily linked with a move to Wests Tigers. That leaves just Jack Sinfield as a recognised halfback in Smith’s ranks going forward. As such, the Rhinos will likely sign at least one playmaker to guide them around the field for next season. Schneider’s age and capability could well attract Smith.

Hull FC

Having become a big hit on one side of East Yorkshire, it remains to be seen whether Schneider would make the trip across the city of Hull to rivals FC. The halfback would be replacing the outgoing Jake Clifford, who has signed a deal with the North Queensland Cowboys back in the NRL. Those are massive boots to fill, but being only 22 years of age, the future is very much bright for Schneider. The scrum-capped playmaker would also fit into Tony Smith’s desire to bring in hungry, younger players.

Castleford Tigers

Castleford’s halfback problems have been well documented during 2023 so far, with Danny Richardson out for the season, Callum McLelland leaving early, Gareth Widdop being used as a fullback and Jacob Miller failing to fire on all cylinders. The Tigers need another playmaker for 2024 and Schneider would fit the bill completely. A real general with a brilliant kicking game, the 22-year-old would be everything that Castleford needs.

Catalans Dragons

Though the Dragons have signed Theo Fages for 2024, they will need another halfback given the fact that Tyrone May will leave and Mitchell Pearce has been heavily linked with an exit. Having Fages and Schneider in the halves would be an exciting partnership for Catalans and one which would certainly be up there with the best in Super League. Schneider has settled in seamlessly to life in the UK, so moving to the south of France likely wouldn’t be an issue.