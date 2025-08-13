Fourteenth player exits Salford Red Devils

A fourteenth player has exited Salford Red Devils with Billy Glover making a cross-code switch.

Glover, whose brother Charlie still remains a Salford player, made his Super League debut towards the back end of the 2024 campaign in a hammering against Wigan Warriors.

The 24-year-old also made one appearance for the Red Devils in 2025.

Now, however, Billy has joined 15-man side Preston Grasshoppers ahead of their 2025/2026 campaign in the National League North 2.

“I’m very excited to have been given the opportunity to play at Preston.

“It is an amazing club with a rich history in the sport.

“I look forward to the challenge and hope my league background can have a positive impact for the team.”

Grasshopers head coach Dan Orwin added: “We have heard great things about Billy, and have seen the type of player his from watching his video footage.

“He is very keen to transition to rugby union, and given his skillset and attitude, we have no doubts that he will be a very good player for us.

“He is keen to get started and we look forward to welcoming him in pre-season.

“He already knows a couple of our lads, so it should be fairly easy for him to fit straight in.”