Salford Red Devils exodus continues as Barrow Raiders land prop

JOE BULLOCK has become the latest player to leave Salford Red Devils, making a permanent move to Barrow Raiders.

The prop has signed a deal until the end of 2027, having already featured on loan at Barrow this season.

He is the 15th player to leave Salford since the beginning of the season as their financial crisis – which has resulted in players and staff being paid late on multiple occasions – deepens.

Chris Hankinson, Chris Hill, Ryan Brierley and Jack Ormondroyd all departed last week, and in recent days Ben Hellewell has announced his retirement and Billy Glover has joined rugby union side Preston Grasshoppers.

Bullock last appeared for the Red Devils in June and has since been with Barrow, where he previously played between 2014 and 2018.

The 32-year-old became an established Super League name with Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves but is now in Cumbria for the long term and wants to make Barrow a Championship force.

“I’m really glad to be back. It’s a club I hold dearly in my heart,” said Bullock.

“Getting the opportunity to come back and play under Cresta (Barrow head coach Paul Crarey) feels like a nice little homecoming.

“It’s really exciting to think about what the next couple of years could hold for us. We know we’re going to be pushing as a top Championship club, and I want to be part of that.

“It’s been a tough year at Salford, on and off the field. To get that security for myself has been most important, and Barrow have been really accommodating with that.

“Now, it’s all about bringing that Super League experience back to this club. We’re an ambitious group of players, and hopefully we can all be successful together.”

Crarey said: “It’s a big signing for us. In the games Joe has played this year, he’s been absolutely outstanding.

“He just needs a bit of love and we’ll give him that. Joe has been fantastic, and it’s on us to get him back feeling confident and playing well.

“We want him to get that hunger again, and we’ve spoken about that already. The crowd love him, and it’s another great signing to bolster a pack which I think could be formidable next season.”