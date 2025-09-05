‘Freakish’ Leeds Rhinos prospect turning heads

JARROD O’CONNOR sees a big future for “freakish” Leeds Rhinos youngster Presley Cassell.

After starring at Academy level, the 18-year-old has made a big impression since his first-team debut against Salford Red Devils in July.

Playing largely at prop, despite being considered best at loose-forward, Cassell has established a place in Brad Arthur’s team and scored tries in consecutive appearances against Castleford Tigers and Hull KR.

Leeds consider the West Bowling and Siddal junior to be a player of huge potential, as reflected in the five-year contract he was given last summer.

And hooker O’Connor shares that belief, saying: “We’ve got trust in him, even in the big games.

“We all knew how good he was before he played (in Super League). But actually playing with him, having not had the chance before, he’s even better than I thought.

“For an 18-year-old, it’s freakish to think how good he actually could be. Those talents are once in a generation. We’re lucky to have him on our team and we want to look after him.

“He’s physical, he matches everyone. He’ll get bigger and stronger every year – he’s probably not even got his man strength yet.

“He works hard; he keeps his head down. He’s got no ego; he’s a really kind lad which makes it even better. The talent he has is unbelievable.

“I’m excited to see where he gets to.”

O’Connor has also thrived of late, reclaiming a starting jersey this season from Andy Ackers and playing his part in Leeds’ much-improved fortunes.

The 24-year-old puts that down in large part to coach Arthur.

“He’s shown a lot of faith in me, which has helped my confidence,” he said.

“Everyone was buzzing (to hear Arthur is staying in charge next year). When you get a coach of his calibre, it’s not something you can take for granted.

“He makes it really clear; you’ve got this job and you either do it or you’re not to his standards.

“That just holds everyone to the highest standard. Everyone is nailing their job.”