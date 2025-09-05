Eva Hunter on her incredible record-breaking try feat for Wigan Warriors

EVA HUNTER has shared the credit with her team-mates after the second-rower broke a Wigan Warriors try-scoring record.

The 20-year-old’s try in the defeat to York Valkyrie recently meant she had scored in 12 consecutive games, breaking the previous run of tries in 11 straight games held by Steve Ella, Martin Offiah and Sam Tomkins.

Hunter backed this up with another two tries as Wigan beat Barrow 92-0 on Saturday, meaning the only game she has not crossed the whitewash in this season was the Challenge Cup semi-final win over Leeds Rhinos in May.

She also scored twice for Lancashire in the Origin win over Yorkshire, and backed that up with another brace on her England debut a week later against Wales.

“It is quite cool really, but I had no idea it was something I was close to,” Hunter told League Express.

“But it’s down to the rest of the team really and all the other girls. I wouldn’t have scored anywhere near as many tries as I have if I didn’t have them around me.

“Denis as well just says to go out there and play. He has a lot of trust in our two halves we have, so between them and the fullback he lets them do what they want really and we listen to them and when they play like that it opens up space for us in the pack.”

Hunter will be aiming to continue her scoring run on Friday night when Wigan travel to the Totally Wicked Stadium to face St Helens in a game that looks set to decide who will win the League Leaders’ Shield.

Saints currently sit top of the table, one point ahead of Wigan, so should the hosts win they will claim top spot. But a Wigan win would see them retake the lead by a single point with just one round to go.

The final round of games sees Wigan host Warrington and Saints travel to Leigh.

“Saints is going to be a really important game, and after losing to York it takes on a lot more significance,” added Hunter.

“We have learnt a lot from that York game and that we need to keep concentrating and that will help going into Saints.

“Friday will be a really tough game, but it’s the sort of game we all want to play in and be involved in. If we can get a step closer to the League Leaders’ Shield it would be really good, but we just have to see how it goes.

“We need to go into it with a better energy and put more into the game than they do, because skill wise they are a really good side with some strong and fast players, so it’s going to come down to who wants it more.

“There is pressure on us because there is an expectation on us, whereas in previous years no one really expected us to win anything.”