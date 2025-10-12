French Super XIII round-up: Avignon, Albi and Carcassonne lead the way

REIGNING champions Albi, runners-up Carcassonne and, less expectedly, Avignon are the three teams leading the way after three rounds.

Albi put paid to their bête noire, St Estève-XIII Catalan, who last season triumphed in all three meetings between the two clubs, including the final of the Coupe de France.

This time, under new coach Tony Gigot, Albi made no mistake, winning 28-6.

Winger Nittim Pedrero again proved his worth with two tries, the second from a well-judged kick by new captain Brad Wall, while their recent signing from rugby union, centre Cédric Soulé, weighed in with two more.

Baptiste Fabre went over for Albi’s fifth, just after Alexis Lis, who arrived this year from Avignon, touched down for the Catalans’ sole try.

With three wins from three, Avignon have made an excellent start to the season under new coach Liam Duffy.

Fullback Baptiste Pourchi scored a try either side of half-time in the impressive 22-10 victory at Lézignan, who had won their previous two matches.

The FCL’s recent signing Bruno Castany, following an exchange of passes with centre Arthur Salles, replied to Théo Fouque’s opener, but the home side, continuing to make errors, did not cross the Avignon line again until seven minutes from the end, when Jordan Flovie clinched a bonus point.

In addition to Pourchi’s second-half try, Lasarusa Tabu on the wing and half-back Fabien Jullien crossed within three minutes of each other to take the game beyond Lézignan’s reach.

Avignon’s faultless record will be tested next week when they face Albi.

Carcassonne cruised to a 34-8 win at injury-hit Villeneuve, with captain Alexis Escamilla plundering three tries.

Clément Herrero, Germain Rigaud and Edenn Rogers-Smith accounted for the others, winger Louis Gauban and, almost inevitably, fullback Jack Aiken replying for the Leopards. Carcassonne dominated throughout, leading 18-0 at half-time with Villeneuve unable to capitalise on field position.

Villefranche, like St Estève-XIII Catalan, are yet to get off the mark and suffered their third defeat in a row, as they went down to Toulouse, whose first win this was since February 2024.

It was an emphatic victory for Sébastien Raguin’s men, for whom captain Tony Maurel, scorer of three tries, stood out. Toulouse’s 42-10 triumph put an end to a run of 21 league defeats.

St Gaudens also remain winless following their 36-26 home defeat to Pia, who posted their first victory of the season in their second outing.

After the two sides went in at 18-18 at the break, Pia pulled ahead in the second half, posting 18 more points.

With a bye next week, St Gaudens have the chance to regroup while Pia take on Villeneuve.

Results

Albi 28 St Estève-XIII Catalan 6

Lézignan 10 Avignon 22

St Gaudens 26 Pia 36

Toulouse 42 Villefranche 10

Villeneuve 8 Carcassonne 34

Bye: Limoux

Fixtures

Saturday 18 October

Avignon v Albi

St Estève-XIII Catalan v Toulouse

Sunday 19 October

Carcassonne v Lézignan

Limoux v Villefranche

Pia v Villeneuve

Bye: St Gaudens

Table

Avignon 9 pts

Carcassonne 9 pts

Albi 9 pts

Lézignan 7 pts

Limoux 4 pts

Toulouse 3 pts

Pia 3 pts

Villeneuve 3 pts

St Estève-XIII Catalan 2 pts

Villefranche 1 pt

St Gaudens 1 pt