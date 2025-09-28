French Super XIII round-up: Champions Albi make winning start

LAST season’s champions Albi, with new coach Tony Gigot in charge, began the defence of their title with a narrow 18-16 home victory over tenacious Limoux.

Despite their territorial advantage, Limoux could not get over the Albi line until three minutes from the end when Valentin Yesa crossed.

Up to that point it was former Albi and London Broncos back Chris Hellec who kept them in the hunt with five penalty-goals from five attempts.

Julien Cancé’s opening try for Albi was very much against the run of play, before Robin Brochon, recruited from Toulouse, went 70 metres to score on his debut.

Nittim Pedrero raced over before putting Clément Tailhades in to clinch the win.

Albi’s team-strengthening continued with the signing of powerful Catalans winger Fouad Yaha.

Carcassonne, beaten finalists last season, won convincingly at Pia following a dominant second-half display.

From 8-8 at half-time, the Canaries took the final score to 33-14, winger Alexis Escamilla scoring three tries.

Pia’s David Pena hit back with an interception try to give the Baroudeurs hope, but Escamilla’s third, from Morgan Escaré’s low kick, followed by Jowasa Drodrolagi’s charge over the line and a one-pointer from Clément Herrero, denied Pia even a bonus point.

In a competition with the same eleven teams as last season, St Gaudens and Avignon will both be aiming for a top-six place having not achieved that last season.

It was Avignon who made by far the better start, travelling to crush St Gaudens 42-0.

St Gaudens found themselves in some disarray after the resignation for personal reasons of coach Cyril Moliner on the eve of the new season. Aussie hooker Joe Besgrove has taken over, with former players Arnaud Dulac and Russell Bussian assisting.

Winger Corentin Rey, on his return to Avignon from St Estève-XIII Catalan, and forward Lasarusa Tabu, against one of his former clubs, both scored two tries in the surprisingly emphatic win.

Lézignan, who also failed to qualify last season, have made a number of changes, including the signing of ex-St Helens and Leeds star Konrad Hurrell.

Former player Cyril Stacul has taken over the coaching from Alan Walsh and led his side to a 36-12 win over Villefranche.

Fullback or halfback Bruno Castany, signed from St Estève-XIII Catalan, had an impressive debut, scoring a try and causing problems for the Wolves’ defence with his kicking.

It was a disappointing debut for Johnathon Ford, signed by Villefranche from Limoux, though he did send Jordan Rubio over for the Wolves’ second and final try.

Villeneuve, who finished sixth last season and reached the semi-finals, made a promising start with a 32-22 win over St Estève-XIII Catalan, who finished third.

The match was neck-and-neck but, with the score at 26-22 and with six minutes remaining, the irrepressible Jack Aiken shrugged off two defenders to bag the try that sealed the win.

Results

Albi 18 Limoux 16

Lézignan 36 Villefranche 12

Pia 14 Carcassonne 33

St Gaudens 0 Avignon 42

Villeneuve 32 St Estève-XIII Catalan 22

Bye: Toulouse

Fixtures

Saturday October 4

Avignon v Villeneuve

Carcassonne v St Gaudens

Sunday October 5

Limoux v Toulouse

St Estève-XIII Catalan v Lézignan

Villefranche v Albi

Bye: Pia