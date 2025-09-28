Hull FC forward signs new contract for second time in two months

HULL FC have agreed a fresh contract with Matty Laidlaw, just a month after he signed an extension for next season.

The 21-year-old prop is now committed to the Black and Whites until the end of the 2028 season.

Laidlaw came off the bench in each of Hull’s final five fixtures this season, after a spell of games with their dual-registration partners Doncaster.

“It’s really good to be able to secure my longer-term future because it just allows me to focus on myself over the next three years,” said Laidlaw.

“I’d say 2025 has been the best year of my career so far and it’s been nice to get a good run of games in the side.

“My focus is just to keep growing and building in 2026, and I’ve got some great team-mates and coaching staff around me to help me keep developing.”