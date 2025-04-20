French Super XIII round-up: Weather causes fixture chaos

SEVERE weather conditions forced the postponement of the weekend’s top clash between Albi and Carcassonne while the Limoux versus St Gaudens game was abandoned after 20 minutes.
At Albi a violent thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain led to the plug being pulled on the top-two tussle.
At Limoux, with the home side 10-0 ahead, the referee took the teams off before abandoning the game as a deluge threatened.
One week away from the end of the regular season, the federation must quickly decide when these matches can be rearranged.
The play-offs are scheduled to begin on the weekend of May 3/4, with the third, fourth, fifth and sixth-placed teams involved.
Those positions – the third and fourth-placed teams are rewarded with a home tie – are still to be settled.
St Estève-XIII Catalan, with a bye coming up, ended their regular fixtures with a narrow 22-18 win at seventh-placed Villefranche which kept them in third.
Pia, with a massive 76-0 rout of winless Toulouse (who have conceded 196 points in their last three games), have a chance to go above Catalans’ second string, but have the difficult task of facing Carcassonne away.
Lézignan edged past Avignon to win 20-18, each side scoring three tries with Paul Momirovski’s four goals making the difference before here too, a thunderstorm arrived towards the end of the game.
Results
Lézignan 20 Avignon 18
Pia 76 Toulouse 0
Villefranche 18 St Estève-XIII Catalan 22
Albi v Carcassonne – postponed
Limoux v St Gaudens – abandoned after 20 minutes
Bye: Villeneuve
Fixtures
Saturday 26 April
Avignon v Limoux 17:00
Toulouse v Villefranche 16:00
Villeneuve v Lézignan 18:00
Sunday 27 April
Carcassonne v Pia 16:00
St Gaudens v Albi 15:30
Bye: St Estève-XIII Catalan
Table
Albi 45 pts
Carcassonne 44 pts
St Estève-XIII Catalan 43 pts
Pia 42 pts
Limoux 37 pts
Villeneuve 36 pts
Villefranche 31 pts
St Gaudens 28 pts
Lézignan 28 pts
Avignon 24 pts
Toulouse 4 pts