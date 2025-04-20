Youth fixtures – week beginning April 21

YOUTH & JUNIOR

Fixtures

BARLA YOUTH CUPS

Tuesday 22 April

UNDER 14S

ROUND THREE: Saddleworth Rangers Rhinos v Siddal.

–

CHAMPION SCHOOLS

Wednesday 23 April

GIRLS COLLEGE PLAY-OFF FINAL: Calderdale v Priestley (1.35pm)

BOYS YEAR 11 INSPIRESPORT CHAMPION SCHOOLS FINAL: St Benedict’s Catholic High School v Bridgewater High School (3.20pm)

GIRLS YEAR 11 INSPIRESPORT CHAMPIONS SCHOOLS FINAL: St Peter’s Catholic High School v Castleford Academy (5:30pm)

All at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, Wakefield Trinity

–

GIRLS RUGBY LEAGUE

Tuesday 22 April

UNDER 15S

NORTH WEST DIVISION: Golborne Parkside v Rose Bridge Pantheresses.

Wednesday 23 April

YORKSHIRE

DIVISION B: Lock Lane v Sheffield Hawks.

Saturday 26 April

UNDER 18S

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Heworth; Wigan St Patricks v Halton Farnworth Hornets; Queensbury v Stanningley; Bronte Barbarians v Rose Bridge Pantheresses.

UNDER 16S

PREMIER DIVISION: Whinmoor Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers; Lock Lane v Dewsbury Moor Maroons; Thatto Heath Crusaders v Hull FC; Orrell St James v Chester-le-Street United.

NORTH WEST DIVISION: Ashton Bears v Rochdale Mayfield; Blackbrook Royals v Warrington; Wigan St Patricks v Halton Farnworth Hornets; Egremont Rangers v Bank Quay Bulls.

YORKSHIRE DIVISION: Featherstone Lionesses v Dewsbury Moor Golds; Hull KR v Normanton Knights; Shaw Cross Sharks v West Bowling; Stanningley v Upton; Birkenshaw Bluedogs v Newsome Panthers; Methley Warriors v Greetland All Rounders.

UNDER 15S

PREMIER DIVISION: Thatto Heath Crusaders v Shaw Cross Sharks; Drighlington v Leigh Miners Rangers; Knottingley Mustangs v Warrington A; Oulton Raidettes v Bentley; Batley v Farnley Falcons.

NORTH WEST DIVISION: Rose Bridge Pantheresses v Ashton Bears; Blackbrook Royals v Pilkington Recs; Hindley Hinds v Leigh Miners Rangers Golds; Hindpool Tigers v Warrington B; Orrell St James v Golborne Parkside.

YORKSHIRE DIVISION: East Leeds v Heworth; Elland v Wetherby Bulldogs; West Leeds v Bassetlaw Bulldogs.

UNDER 14S

PREMIER DIVISION: Dewsbury Moor v Hull KR; Hindley Hinds v Wigan St Patricks; Leigh Miners Rangers v Culcheth Eagles; Siddal v Oulton Raidettes.

NORTH WEST DIVISION: Haydock Warriors v Lowca; Leigh Miners Rangers Golds v Waterhead Warriors; Orrell St James v Egremont Rangers; Shevington Sharks v Rochdale Mayfield.

YORKSHIRE

DIVISION A: West Craven Warriors v Birkenshaw Bluedogs.

DIVISION B: Stanningley v Featherstone Lionesses; Silsden Stormettes v Queensbury; Hull FC v Thornhill Trojans.

UNDER 13S

NORTH WEST

DIVISION A: Leigh Miners Rangers v Halton Farnworth Hornets; Thatto Heath Crusaders v Rose Bridge Pantheresses; Haydock Warriors v Hindley Hinds.

DIVISION B: Leigh Miners Rangers Golds v Barrow Island; Wigan St Cuthberts v Golborne Parkside; Blackbrook Royals v Warrington.

YORKSHIRE

DIVISION A: Shaw Cross Sharks v Oulton Raidettes; Drighlington v Stanningley.

DIVISION B: Featherstone Lionesses v Hull Dockers; Crigglestone All Blacks v Lock Lane; King Cross Park v Farnley Falcons; Myton Warriors v West Bowling.

–

LONDON JUNIOR LEAGUE

Saturday 26 April

UNDER 16S

Bromley Bengals v Eastern Rhinos; Hemel Stags v Elmbridge Eagles; St Albans Centurions v Brixton Bulls.

UNDER 14S

Bromley Bengals v Brixton Bulls; Hemel Stags v Elmbridge Black Eagles; St Albans Centurions v Brentwood Eels.

–

BARROW YOUTH

Sunday 27 April

UNDER 12S

LEAGUE CUP: Barrow Island v Roose Pioneers.

–

NORTH WEST YOUTH

Sunday 27 April

UNDER 18S

PREMIER DIVISION: Ashton Bears v Latchford Giants; Clock Face Miners v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Leigh Miners Rangers v Wigan St Patrick’s.

DIVISION ONE: Hindley Stags v Wigan St Jude’s; Newton Storm v Folly Lane; Woolston Rovers v Saddleworth Rangers; Leigh East v Halton Farnworth Hornets.

DIVISION TWO: Dalton v Ince Rose Bridge; Orrell St James v Shevington Sharks; Westhoughton Lions v Pilkington Recs; Oldham St Anne’s v Hensingham Reds.

DIVISION THREE: Crosfields Vipers v Widnes Moorfield Tigers; Culcheth Eagles v Rylands Sharks; Millom v Waterhead Warriors.

UNDER 16S

PREMIER DIVISION: Crosfields Cobras v Shevington Sharks; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Leigh Miners Rangers;

Wigan St Jude’s Maroons v Thatto Heath Crusaders.

DIVISION ONE: Hindley Stags v Leigh Miners Rangers Golds; Orrell St James v Thatto Heath Shields; Saddleworth Rangers v Blackbrook Royals; Oldham St Anne’s Blacks v Seaton Rangers.

DIVISION TWO: Crosfields Vipers v Latchford Giants; Oldham St Anne’s Golds v Leigh East; Pilkington Recs v Dalton; Rochdale Mayfield v Lowca.

DIVISION THREE: Chorley Panthers v Golborne Parkside; Wigan St Patrick’s v Widnes Moorfield Tigers; Woolston Rovers Golds v West Bank Bears; Leigh East Thunder v Maryport.

DIVISION FOUR: Clock Face Miners v Bank Quay Bulls; Portico Vine v Langworthy Reds; Preston & South Rabbitohs v Haydock Warriors; Ulverston v Shevington Sharks.

UNDER 15S

DIVISION 1: Leigh East v Woolston Rovers Greens; Salford City Roosters v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Shevington Sharks v Leigh Miners Rangers.

DIVISION 2: Culcheth Eagles v Rochdale Mayfield; Kells v Distington; West Bank Bears v Golborne Parkside Greens.

DIVISION 3: Ashton Bears v Limehurst Lions; Barrow Island v Westhoughton Lions Blues; Crosfields Cobras v Newton Storm; Maryport v Leigh Miners Rangers Golds.

DIVISION 4: Clock Face Miners v Chorley Panthers; Oldham St Annes v Wigan St Patricks; Westhoughton Lions Yellows v Hindley Stags; Wigan St Cuthberts v Blackpool Scorpions.

UNDER 14S

DIVISION 1: Hindley Stags v Oldham St Annes Greens; Leigh East Warriors v Saddleworth Rangers Rhinos; Pilkington Recs Reds v Shevington Sharks; West Bank Bears v Haresfinch Hawks.

DIVISION 2: Clock Face Miners v Leigh Miners Rangers; Crosfields v Wigan St Judes; Orrell St James v Latchford Giants.

DIVISION 3: Blackbrook Royals v Woolston Rovers Golds; Halton Farnworth Hornets v Langworthy Reds; Ince Rose Bridge v Barrow Island; Pilkington Recs Ambers v Newton Storm.

DIVISION 4: Ashton Bears v Seaton Rangers; Hensingham v Folly Lane; Leigh Miners Rangers Golds v Saddleworth Rangers Raiders; Lowca v Limehurst Lions.

DIVISION 5: Oldham St Annes Golds v Cadishead Rhinos; Portico Vine v Dalton; Waterhead Warriors Reds v Ulverston Wolverines; Wigan St Patricks v Bank Quay Culcheth; Woolston Rovers Greens v Heysham Atoms.

UNDER 13S

DIVISION 1: Chorley Panthers v Saddleworth Rangers; Clock Face Miners v Crosfields Cobras; Folly Lane v Orrell St James Golds; Golborne Parkside v Leigh Miners Rangers.

DIVISION 2: Halton Farnworth Hornets Greens v Wigan St Judes Maroons; Heysham Atoms v Haresfinch Hawks; Latchford Giants v Rochdale Mayfield; Leigh East Lions v Thatto Heath Shields.

DIVISION 3: Cadishead Rhinos v Woolston Rovers; Ince Rose Bridge v Hindley Stags; Leigh East Tigers v Oldham St Annes; Wigan St Judes Golds v Shevington Sharks Hammerheads.

DIVISION 4: Ashton Bears v Liverpool Lions; Crosfields Vipers v Halton Farnworth Hornets Reds; Waterhead Warriors v Rylands Sharks; Widnes Moorfield Tigers v Orrell St James Blues.

DIVISION 5: Bank Quay Bulls v Hindley Stags Golds; Barrow Island v Westhoughton Lions; Blackpool Stanley v Leigh Miners Rangers Golds.

–

HULL YOUTH

Saturday 26 April

UNDER 15S/16S

Development Day.

Sunday 27 April

UNDER 14S

West Hull Leopards v Skirlaugh; Hull Wyke v East Hull; Hull Dockers v Beverley; Lambwath v Myton Reds; Myton Greens v Holderness.

UNDER 13S

DENNIS BUTLER CHALLENGE CUP: Myton Greens v Skirlaugh Bulldogs; Holderness v East Hull; Hull Wyke Blue v Hull Dockers.

LEAGUE: Hull Wyke Navy v Skirlaugh; Myton Reds v West Hull Bobcats; Cottingham v Goole.

UNDER 12S

ROWE FREIGHT CHALLENGE CUP: East Hull v Hull Knights; Myton v Skirlaugh.

LEAGUE: Hull Dockers v West Hull Ocelots; Cottingham v Beverley.

UNDER 11S

Hull Wyke Blue v Hull Dockers; Beverley v Skirlaugh; Cottingham v Hull Wyke Navy; Myton v Skirlaugh Bulls; West Hull Panthers v East Hull.

–

WEST CUMBRIA YOUTH

Tuesday 22 April

UNDER 12S

Aspatria Hornets v Maryport.

Wednesday 23 April

UNDER 13S

LEAGUE CUP: Seaton Rangers v Aspatria Hornets; Maryport v Cockermouth Titans; Lowca v Wath Brow Hornets.

Sunday 27 April

UNDER 12S

CUMBRIA CUP: Hindpool Tigers v Ulverston; Dalton v Maryport; Millom v Aspatria Hornets; Kells v Wath Brow Hornets.

–

YORKSHIRE JUNIORS

Tuesday 22 April

UNDER 15S

DIVISION 1: Dewsbury Moor v Featherstone Lions.

Wednesday 23 April

UNDER 15S

DIVISION 2: Shaw Cross Sharks Reds v Normanton Knights.

UNDER 12S

DIVISION 4: East Leeds v Garforth Tigers.

Thursday 24 April

UNDER 18S

CONTINUATION CUP: Siddal v Heworth.

Friday 25 April

UNDER 16S

DIVISION 1: Siddal Blues v Greetland All Rounders.

Saturday 26 April

UNDER 13S

DIVISION 1: Drighlington v Normanton Knights; Oulton Raiders v King Cross Park; Mirfield Blacks v Keighley Albion; Siddal v Upton.

DIVISION 2: Hunslet v Guiseley Rangers; Queensbury v Dodworth Miners; Kippax Welfare v Birstall Victoria.

DIVISION 3: North Leeds Leopards v Elland; Heworth v Mirfield Greens; Cutsyke Raiders v Methley Warriors; New Earswick All Blacks v Sharlston Rovers.

DIVISION 4: Garforth Tigers v West Bowling; Brighouse Rangers v Underbank Rangers; Morley Knights v Milford; Bronte Barbarians v Farnley Falcons.

DIVISION 5: Emley Moor v Castleford Panthers; East Leeds v Doncaster Toll Bar; Wyke v Thornhill Trojans; York Acorn v Dewsbury Celtic.

UNDER 12S

DIVISION 1: Normanton Knights v Oulton Raiders; Keighley Albion v Sharlston Rovers; Stanningley v Drighlington; Siddal Warriors v Elland.

DIVISION 2: Upton v Queensbury; Heworth v Stanley Rangers; West Bowling v Crigglestone All Blacks.

DIVISION 3: Bronte Barbarians v York Acorn; Siddal Bulldogs v Kippax Welfare; Fryston Warriors v Shaw Cross Sharks; Farnley Falcons v Dearne Valley Bulldogs.

DIVISION 4: Batley v East Leeds; Sherburn Bears v Knottingley Mustangs; Illingworth v New Earswick All Blacks.

DIVISION 5: Wetherby Bulldogs v Leeds Underdogs; Bradford Dudley Hill v Wyke; Sheffield Hawks v Moldgreen; Dodworth Miners v Guiseley Rangers.

Sunday 27 April

UNDER 18S

CONTINUATION CUP: Knottingley Mustangs v Stanley Rangers; Kippax Welfare v Birstall Victoria; East Hull v Dearne Valley Bulldogs.

DIVISION 1: Birkenshaw Blue Dogs v Shaw Cross Sharks Reds; Dewsbury Celtic v Stanningley; West Bowling v Oulton Raiders; West Hull v King Cross Park.

DIVISION 2: Skirlaugh v Milford; Normanton Knights v Newsome Panthers; Lock Lane v Gateshead Storm; Emley Moor v Featherstone Lions.

DIVISION 4: Dearne Valley Bulldogs v Dodworth Miners; Bronte Barbarians v Sharlston Rovers; Sherwood Wolf Hunt v Elland; Wibsey Warriors v East Leeds.

UNDER 16S

DIVISION 1: Dewsbury Moor v Kippax Welfare; Wakefield Hawks v Birkenshaw Blue Dogs; Sharlston Rovers v Lock Lane.

DIVISION 2: Oulton Raiders v York Acorn; Cutsyke Raiders v Emley Moor; Featherstone Lions v Heworth; Stanningley v Elland.

DIVISION 3: Moorends-Thorne Marauders v East Leeds; Bentley v Wyke; Queensbury v Methley Warriors.

DIVISION 4: Drighlington v Thornhill Trojans; Dewsbury Celtic v Crigglestone All Blacks; Batley v Dearne Valley Bulldogs; Bronte Barbarians v Underbank Rangers.

UNDER 15S

DIVISION 1: Dewsbury Moor v Birkenshaw Blue Dogs; Cutsyke Raiders Blacks v Stanningley; Garforth Tigers v Featherstone Lions; Lock Lane v Shaw Cross Sharks Blacks.

DIVISION 2: Hunslet Gold v Milford; Heworth v Queensbury.

DIVISION 3: Dodworth Miners v Kippax Welfare; Hunslet Blue v Elland; Keighley Albion v Illingworth; Knottingley Mustangs v Sherburn Bears.

DIVISION 4: West Bowling v Cutsyke Raiders Reds; Silsden v King Cross Park; York Acorn v Thornhill Trojans; Dewsbury Celtic v Siddal.

UNDER 14S

DIVISION 1: Queensbury v Lock Lane Spartans; Normanton Knights v Sharlston Rovers; Siddal v Drighlington; Stanley Rangers v York Acorn.

DIVISION 2: Batley v Moldgreen; East Leeds v Keighley Albion; Stanningley v Leeds Underdogs; Underbank Rangers v Shaw Cross Sharks.

DIVISION 3: Heworth Blacks v Bentley; Dewsbury Moor v Farnley Falcons; Guiseley Rangers v Birkenshaw Blue Dogs; Hunslet v Knottingley Mustangs.

DIVISION 4: Eastmoor Dragons v Whinmoor Warriors; Featherstone Lions v Newsome Panthers; Kippax Welfare v Lock Lane Centurions.

DIVISION 5: Boothtown Terriers v Sherburn Bears; Brighouse Rangers v Wyke; King Cross Park v Upton.