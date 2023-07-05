Friday Night Super League Team News: Luke Gale OUT, Castleford set for debutant and St Helens missing key forward

LIVE Super League action returns on Friday night with three important fixtures taking place.

The live Sky Sports game sees St Helens travel to the Warrington Wolves, with Wakefield Trinity hosting Wigan Warriors at Belle Vue.

The third fixture on Friday sees Castleford Tigers host the Leigh Leopards at The Jungle.

Here is the team news for all three games.

Warrington Wolves’ 21-man squad

St Helens’ 21-man squad

⚪ 𝗦𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗗 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 Paul Wellens has named his 21-man St. Helens squad for this Friday's @SuperLeague clash away at @WarringtonRLFC Full story ⬇#COYS | #HistoryInTheMaking — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) July 5, 2023

Wakefield Trinity’s 21-man squad

🚨SQUAD NEWS Brought to you by @WDHcarelink 🤝 Our 21 man squad to face @WiganWarriorsRL on Friday. pic.twitter.com/zxIbNRY30A — Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) July 5, 2023

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

👊 Squad list for Leigh clash Full details 👇@GeoShieldUK • #COYF — Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) July 5, 2023

Leigh Leopards’ 21-man squad

TBC