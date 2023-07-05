Ian Watson on Theo Fages speculation as halfback potentially set for exit to Super League rivals

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Theo Fages has been linked with a move away from the Super League club – and now head coach Ian Watson has had his say on the Frenchman’s future.

Fages, who has been in the UK for 12 years following spells at Salford and St Helens and now Huddersfield, has been linked with a move to Catalans Dragons by French publication L’Independant.

At 28 years of age, the halfback hasn’t played in his native country since he was 16 years old and now Watson has revealed that it is a situation the club are monitoring.

“We would love Theo to be here for us, there have been a lot of things that have gone on with Theo but that’s probably for Theo to explain as he goes forward,” Watson said.

“We will see where it takes us, Theo is committed to Huddersfield and is upset with the amount of games he has had this year with injury.

“We will see what happens and what develops, everyone within the club is well aware of the situation. We have to wait and see.”

Fages will, however, be in contention to return to the Huddersfield squad for the Giants’ fixture away at Catalans on Saturday.