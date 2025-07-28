Fundraiser launched for ex-Super League star Micky Higham following cancer diagnosis

A fundraiser has been launched for former Super League star Micky Higham following his cancer diagnosis.

Higham made over 500 career appearances for the likes of Wigan, Leigh, Warrington and St Helens, as well as eight international appearances for Great Britain and England.

However, in August 2022, the 44-year-old discovered a lump under his arm which turned out to be Stage 3 melanoma.

After surgery and immunotherapy, Higham received the all-clear, but in March of this year, he found the cancer had returned in a Stage 4 widespread metastasized cancer following scans which had revealed a 10cm growth.

Unfortunately, Higham has been unable to proceed with a UK-based clinical trial, meaning he is fighting for access to promising trials in Europe.

Higham is taking on a fundraising walk to raise money for this treatment, support his family and contribute to vital cancer research with more fundraising activities planned in the near future.

That walk takes place on Sunday 24th August. You can donate to his justgiving page here.