Ex-Super League and NRL forward Zane Tetevano facing serious criminal charges

FORMER Super League and NRL forward Zane Tetevano is facing serious criminal charges, less than 12 months since retiring from the sport.

Tetevano, according to The Western Weekender, is set to be sentenced at a Wyong court next month, with the ex-rugby league forward also answering an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) the following day.

New Zealand-born Tetevano started his NRL career at the Newcastle Knights, making 29 appearances between 2011 and 2014 before making the move to the Sydney Roosters.

There, the 33-year-old made 74 appearances before moving on to the Penrith Panthers for 2019 and then Leeds Rhinos in 2020.

Tetevano made 47 appearances for the Rhinos in three seasons and scored three tries, signing for the club from Penrith on a marquee contract.

Tetevano suffered a stroke whilst in training with Leeds back in May 2023 and had surgery in June that year, but was released by Leeds to make way for Canberra Raiders halfback Matt Frawley.