Galvin magic wins the day for Bulldogs

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 20

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 18

LACHLAN Galvin’s move to halfback paid dividends for the Bulldogs, as the prized mid-season recruit fired his new side to a last-gasp win over the Dragons which keeps Canterbury in the minor premiership hunt.

Coach Cameron Ciraldo opted for Galvin over incumbent halfback Toby Sexton for the first time, and the 20-year-old repaid the faith with a first-half try and a brilliant pass to send second-gamer Jethro Rinakama in for the match-winning score with two minutes remaining.

The Dogs established a healthy first-half lead before the Saints fought back to lead by two for most of the second half, until Rinakama clinched a vital result in the run to September.

Jacob Kiraz found the right corner for the hosts on seven minutes before Tyrell Sloan hit back from long range thanks to a Clint Gutherson bust.

Galvin capitalised on a Stephen Crichton line break then Reed Mahoney scooted over from dummy-half to put the Doggies up by 10.

But a Kyle Flanagan penalty goal on the stroke of half-time shaved the deficit, before Moses Suli and Sione Finau struck twice within five minutes down either flank to put Saints’ noses in front.

Canterbury struggled to find a reply for more than 20 minutes, until Sloan charged in off his wing to create the space for Galvin to release Rinakama for the decisive score.

BULLDOGS: 1 Connor Tracey, 2 Jacob Kiraz, 3 Enari Tuala, 4 Stephen Crichton, 5 Jethro Rinakama, 6 Matt Burton, 7 Lachlan Galvin, 8 Max King, 9 Reed Mahoney, 16 Josh Curran, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Jacob Preston, 13 Jaeman Salmon. Subs (all used): 14 Kurt Mann, 15 Harry Hayes, 17 Bailey Hayward, 19 Still Tupouniua