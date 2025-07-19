Late penalty grabs victory for Manly

MELBOURNE STORM 16

MANLY SEA EAGLES 18

REUBEN Garrick’s 79th-minute penalty goal pinched a huge upset for Manly over Melbourne.

Manly shot to a 16-6 half-time lead before Xavier Coates’ third try locked things up with seven minutes to play.

But as Luke Brooks lined up an unsuccessful shot at field goal, Storm skipper Harry Grant was penalised for making contact with the kicker, handing Garrick the decisive shot at goal.

The boil-over ends Melbourne’s run of six straight wins and 10 consecutive victories at AAMI Park, and boosts Manly’s playoff hopes.

This clash between two of Australian rugby league’s great modern rivals began with Garrick booting a penalty goal thanks to a strip, before Cam Munster sent Coates into the left corner for his first.

But the outstanding Tom Trbojevic released Jason Saab, Tolutau Koula steamed onto a Brooks short ball and Brooks lobbed a lovely cut-out to Garrick on the left flank to give the visitors a 10-point advantage at the break.

The officials took a try off Grant for a Nelson Asofa-Solomona elbow in the ruck, but Coates’ finished a length-of-the-field effort that began with a Jahrome Hughes intercept then snatched a Hughes bomb to square the scoreboard.

Melbourne’s fightback was in vain, though, once the Eagles’ successful captain’s challenge gave Garrick his decisive goal.

STORM: 1 Nick Meaney, 4 Grant Anderson, 3 Jack Howarth, 18 Joe Chan, 5 Xavier Coates, 6 Cameron Munster, 7 Jahrome Hughes, 10 Josh King, 9 Harry Grant, 15 Tui Kamikamica, 11 Shawn Blore, 12 Eliesa Katoa, 13 Trent Loiero. Subs (all used): 8 Stefano Utoikamanu, 14 Tyran Wishart, 16 Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 17 Ativalu Lisati