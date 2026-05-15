Gareth Widdop begins coaching career as ex-Super League and NRL star moves to 15-man code

GARETH WIDDOP has started his coaching career, taking the role of skills and backs coach at Huddersfield Rugby Union Club.

Widdop hung up his boots for good earlier this year after being part of Danny Brough’s side at the 15-man side.

However, with Brough leaving the Huddersfield club after guiding them to the title, Widdop has stepped up into a coaching role.

The club posted on their social media: “Gareth Widdop will join the coaching team as skills and backs coach. Gareth brings huge experience to the club having played at the highest possible level of Rugby League.

“An NRL grand final winner, an NRL captain and an established England and Great Britain international.

“Gareth brings a calm presence to the group and will be looking to improve overall skills throughout the senior group.”

Widdop began his career in 2010 with the Melbourne Storm, registering 70 appearances before signing for the St George Ilawarra Dragons ahead of the 2014 NRL season.

There, the playmaker scored 33 tries and kicked 387 goals as well as six field goals in a six-year spell before moving to the UK to join the Warrington Wolves.

At Warrington, the 34-year-old made almost 50 appearances, signing for Castleford ahead of the 2023 Super League season. Widdop made 21 appearances for the Tigers before retiring.

He would then come out of retirement to join Halifax Panthers at the end of 2024.