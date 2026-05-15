Castleford Tigers swoop for St George Illawarra Dragons outside back

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have announced the signing of outside back Mat Feagai from St George Illawarra Dragon on a three-year deal.

He will join the Tigers for the 2027 season after six campaigns in the NRL, in which he has made 74 appearances, scoring 27 tries.

He also appeared for Samoa in the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, scoring in a victory over Greece.

Feagai also holds is the most points scored by a losing player in NRL history, scoring a hat-trick in a 44-40 defeat to Parramatta Eels in 2024.

On the deal, director of rugby Chris Chester said: “I’m delighted to get Mat over the line for the next 3 years.

“Mat is playing some really good rugby at present in the NRL and he is exactly the type of player whose style suits the Super League game.

“He’s a big, athletic centre with great footwork and a good understanding of the game.

“Mat was excited about the vision of the club and we are extremely delighted to get a deal done so quickly.

“I’d also like to put on record my thanks to the Martin (Jepson, Castleford’s owner) and the board of directors at our great club for the continued support and investment in the playing squad for 2027. Without this, signings of this quality would not be able to happen.”

Feagai himself added: “It’s really exciting.

“I’ve had good chats with Chris [Chester] and Carry (Ryan Car) now and they sold me on it pretty early, I can’t wait to get over there and play for Castleford.

“There’s definitely something building into the future and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Tigers’ head coach Ryan Carr, said: “Mat is a really talented player and we’re excited about what he can bring to the group.

“We believe we can help unlock the best in him, and just as importantly, he’s a really good person who’ll fit into our culture well.

“Stoked to have him on board for 2027 and beyond.”