Gary Hetherington’s ten-point plan to revive London Broncos

GARY HETHERINGTON has drawn up a ten-point plan to revive London Broncos as he prepares to focus fully on the capital project.

The former player and coach, who has spent more than 28 years on the administration side at Leeds and has bought the Broncos – who could be set for a new name – from David Hughes.

Oil magnate Hughes withdrew his backing at the end of last season after the loss of Super League status under club grading.

That left coach Mike Eccles working to a much-reduced budget, with his side now battling to escape the bottom-four finish which would leave them fighting to avoid a drop to League One via the ‘eights’ competition, which will also involve the top four third-tier finishers.

Hetherington, who sees London with a powerful Super League presence in the future, is preparing to leave his role as Rhinos chief executive at the end of the season and will step up his time with the Broncos.

The 71-year-old intends to transfer a majority stake to a new group of shareholders who will underpin the plan to take the club forward and grow interest in both the club and Rugby League throughout the South of England.

Hetherington says the RFL, RL Commercial, IMG and Super League clubs are on board with his project.

He lists the most immediate challenges as:

1 Squad strengthening.

2 Ending this season as strongly as possible.

3 Attracting an ownership group and board of directors.

4 Connecting and re-engaging with former fans.

5 Exploring potential benefits of a club name and brand change.

6 Business conversion to improve the commercial and marketing functions.

7 Retention of current staff and appointment of new ones.

8 Creation of supporter hubs throughout the region.

9 Recruitment of new sponsors and key partners.

10 Provide support for London Foundation Community activities and the women’s and wheelchair teams.

* Gary Hetherington will appear on this week’s edition of the League Express Podcast to talk about his plans for London Rugby League and other issues.