Sam Burgess admits Warrington Wolves “need a break” following dismal Castleford Tigers loss

SAM BURGESS has admitted that Warrington Wolves “need a break” following a dismal 20-14 loss to Castleford Tigers at The Jungle over the weekend.

The Wolves were second best for much of the 80 minutes as their top six play-off hopes took another dent, with Warrington now three points behind Hull FC who sit in sixth.

Burgess’ men have played in 24 consecutive league and cup weeks since the beginning of the 2025 campaign and the former England hero believes his side will welcome the mid-season break next week – though he did insist that his side will “click” soon.

“I’m not worried about the end of the season, I am more concerned about where we are at as a group,” Burgess said.

“I’ve still got full belief about who we are but something has to click for us.

“We are putting in too many good practice sessions together and too many great things are happening around the place for it to not.

“The outcome will sort itself out. We need to not get caught up in getting too far ahead of ourselves.

“We need a break, in 24 weeks we haven’t had a break.”