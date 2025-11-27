Goal kick shot clock introduced for 2026 season

A NEW shot clock for goal kicks will be introduced from next season.

Recommended by the RFL Laws Committee, the law amendment was approved by the RFL Board last week and will come into force for all levels of professional rugby league.

As such, a 60-second time limit will be applied for penalties and conversions.

For tries awarded or confirmed by a video referee, the clock will be started once the review outcome is confirmed as ‘try’.

If the kicking process is delayed – for example if the ball falls off the tee – then the shot clock will be stopped and will not restart, with the kick allowed to take place.