Gold Coast Titans complete stunning comeback to shock Wests Tigers

GOLD COAST TITANS 36 WESTS TIGERS 28

CALLUM WALKER, Cbus Super Stadium, Saturday

THE Titans defied all logic to overturn a 16-point half-time deficit to inflict 24 unanswered points on a stunned Wests side that looked home and hosed by the break.

Jahream Bula and Heamasi Makasini – his first in the NRL – efforts saw the Tigers stride into a 10-0 lead after 14 minutes as AJ Brimson and Brian Kelly responded for the hosts to make it 12-10.

But, a Wests onslaught had Titans fans fearing the worst as an unlikely Royce Hunt double and a Latu Fainu score sent the visitors into a 28-12 half-time lead.

There has been little to cheer about from a Gold Coast perspective in 2025, but fans inside the Cbus Super Stadium must have been wondering where such character had been for the other 26 rounds of rugby league.

Jayden Campbell, who has been a shining light for the Titans, began the riposte immediately following the resumption, but it was Kelly’s second and Beau Fermor’s four-pointers within two minutes of each other that really turned the tide.

Campbell’s perfect kicking record made it 30-28 to Des Hasler’s side, and, just to put the icing on the cake, Brimson notched his second with eight to go to round off a remarkable second-half performance.

TITANS: 1 Keano Kini, 2 Brian Kelly, 3 AJ Brimson, 4 Carter Gordon, 19 Jaylan De Groot, 6 Kieran Foran, 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Sam Verrills, 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui (C), 11 Chris Randall, 12 Beau Fermor, 15 Klese Haas. Subs (all used): 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 14 Cooper Bai, 16 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 17 Josh Patston

Tries: Brimson (22, 73), Kelly (24, 65), Campbell (45), Fermor (67); Goals: Campbell 6/6

TIGERS: 1 Jahream Bula, 2 Sunia Turuva, 3 Taylan May, 4 Starford To’a, 5 Heamasi Makasini, 6 Jarome Luai (C), 7 Latu Fainu, 8 Terrell May, 9 Apisai Koroisau, 16 Alex Seyfarth, 11 Samuela Fainu, 12 Sione Fainu, 13 Alex Twal. Subs (all used): 10 Fonua Pole, 14 Heath Mason, 15 Royce Hunt, 17 Tony Sukkar

Tries: Bula (8), Makasini (14), Hunt (29, 33), L Fainu (38); Goals: Koroisau 4/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-10, 6-10, 12-10, 12-16, 12-22, 12-28; 18-28, 24-28, 30-28, 36-28

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Jayden Campbell; Tigers: Jarome Luai

Penalty count: 3-4; Half-time: 12-28; Referee: Chris Butler; Attendance: 16,093