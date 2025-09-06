Hynes guides Sharks to victory over Bulldogs

CANTERBURY BULLDOGS 6

CRONULLA SHARKS 24

IAN HOWE, Accor Stadium, Saturday

BOTH sides came into this game knowing that it wouldn’t affect their positions in the NRL ladder, with the Bulldogs already destined to finish in third position with a visit to Melbourne in prospect in the opening weekend of the play-offs, while the Sharks will finish fifth and will host Sydney Roosters.

What both sides would have been hoping for was an injury-free outing that would have no bearing on their play-off prospects.

However, the Bulldogs lost centre Bronson Xerri early in the game to a failed head-injury assessment, meaning he will be missing against the Storm, while winger Marcelo Montoya suffered what appeared to be a late ankle injury in a tackle by Nicho Hynes, who will have a nervous wait to see whether he will face a ban from the NRL disciplinary after the incident was put on report.

The Bulldogs will also be hoping that a shoulder injury to Matt Burton isn’t as bad as it might be.

The game itself was dominated by the Sharks, whose forwards exerted total dominance, giving their playmakers Hynes and Daniel Atkinson plenty of scope to put their opponents under pressure.

They scored four tries from Billy Burns, Jesse Ramien, Blayke Brailey and Atkinson, while the Bulldogs’ only response was an early second-half try by Enari Tuala.

BULLDOGS: 1 Connor Tracey, 2 Enari Tuala, 3 Bronson Xerri, 4 Stephen Crichton, 5 Marcelo Montoya, 6 Matt Burton, 7 Lachlan Galvin, 8 Max King, 9 Bailey Hayward, 16 Josh Curran, 11 Viliame Kikau, 12 Jacob Preston, 13 Jaeman Salmon. Subs (all used): 10 Samuel Hughes, 14 Kurt Mann, 15 Sifili Tupouniua, 17 Reed Mahoney

Tries: Tuala (46); Goals: Burton 1/1

SHARKS: 1 Will Kennedy, 2 Sione Katoa, 3 Jesse Ramien, 4 KL Iro, 5 Ronaldo Mulitalo, 18 Daniel Atkinson, 7 Nicho Hynes, 8 Addin Fonua-Blake, 9 Blayke Brailey, 10 Toby Rudolf, 11 Billy Burns, 12 Teig Wilton, 13 Jesse Colquhoun. Subs (all used): 15 Siosifa Talakai, 16 Thomas Hazelton, 17 Braden Hamlin-Uele, 21 Oregon Kaufusi

Tries: Burns (26), Ramien (32), Brailey (38), Atkinson (58); Goals: Hynes 4/4

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18; 6-18, 6-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Bulldogs: Enari Tuala; Sharks: Nicho Hynes

Penalty count: 5-5; Half-time: 0-18; Referee: Ashley Klein; Attendance: 30,368

