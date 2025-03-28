Gold Coast Titans inflict surprise defeat on Sydney Roosters

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 12 GOLD COAST TITANS 30

CALLUM WALKER, Allianz Stadium, Friday

THE Titans, led by the ever-impressive Jayden Campbell, broke a nine-year hoodoo to inflict yet another defeat on the Roosters.

Trent Robinson’s side have won just once in 2025, but it’s now back-to-back successes for the Gold Coast – and it was fully deserved after being up against it in the first half.

Campbell, despite it being just his third game with the number seven on his back, was on it from the first minute and eventually racked up 14 points and ran for 177 metres in another stellar display.

There was little to choose between the two sides in the opening 40 minutes with Mark Nawaqanitawase’s tenth-minute effort being cancelled out by AJ Brimson’s own four-pointer as the scores remained level at 6-6 at the break.

But, even after Dom Young sent the Roosters back into the lead following the resumption, it was all the Titans until the end with Campbell’s perfect interception bringing the visitors level on the hour before Phillip Sami edged Des Hasler’s men in front.

Tino Fa’asuamaleaui capped off a strong performance to stride over untouched with seven minutes to go as Brimson notched his second with the hooter in sight. Campbell’s conversion rounded the scoring off in yet another surprise NRL result in 2025.

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 4 Robert Tola, 5 Dom Young, 6 Sandon Smith, 7 Chad Townsend, 8 Naufahu Whyte, 9 Zach Dockar-Clay, 10 Spencer Leniu, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Siua Wong, 13 Victor Radley. Subs (all used): 14 Hugo Savala, 15 Blake Steep, 16 Nat Butcher, 17 Lindsay Collins

Tries: Nawaqanitawase (10), Young (49); Goals: Smith 2/2

TITANS: 1 Jaylan De Groot, 2 Tony Francis, 3 Brian Kelly, 4 Phillip Sami, 5 Jojo Fifita, 6 AJ Brimson, 7 Jayden Campbell, 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 9 Sam Verrills, 10 Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 11 Klese Haas, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui. Subs (all used): 14 Chris Randall, 15 David Fifita, 16 Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui, 17 Brock Gray

Tries: Brimson (18, 79), Campbell (62), Sami (69), T Fa’asuamaleaui (73); Goals: Campbell 5/6

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 6-6; 6-8, 12-8, 12-12, 12-18, 12-24, 12-30

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Roosters: Angus Crichton; Titans: Jayden Campbell

Penalty count: 5-8; Half-time: 6-6; Referee: Grant Atkins; Attendance: 14,101