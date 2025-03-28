Adrian Lam believes four Leigh Leopards stars could make England squad against Australia

ADRIAN LAM believes four Leigh Leopards stars are in with a shot of making the England squad against Australia for The Ashes at the end of the year.

For the first time in 22 years, England will play a three-Test series against the Kangaroos at Wembley Stadium, the new Everton Stadium at Bramley Moore Dock and AMT Headingley Leeds in October and November.

With the Leopards impressing in Super League in recent years, a number of Leigh stars will be looking to the Ashes series as a potential chance of making Shaun Wane’s England squad.

Only Robbie Mulhern was near making an appearance for the national side in their series against Samoa last year, but even then the 30-year-old was eventually cut from Wane’s 24-man squad after the original 31-man squad was reduced.

For Lam, four players could make the squad as thing stand as the Leigh boss admits he was “disappointed” that Mulhern didn’t get a run out against Samoa.

“It’s difficult for me to say (who could make the squad), in our extended squad, you’re looking at Umyla Hanley at the moment, Robbie Mulhern and probably Frankie Halton,” Lam said.

“Outside of that, there’s Josh Charnley who should have made it last year or the year before that.

“I was disappointed Robbie didn’t make it last year, I think he is one of the best front-rowers in the game.

“I think it’s important that we make sure he gets better during the season and makes that England squad.”

Lam is good friends with England boss Shaun Wane, but that doesn’t mean he will be trying to influence Wane’s thinking.

“I get on great with Shaun. We both did the junior academies at Wigan in my first year so we’ve got a great working relationship together.

“But, he is his own man and can decide who deserves to be in that squad. They have had two really good series wins against Tonga and Samoa and they will be confident of causing an upset against Australia.”