Gold Coast Titans off the mark against St George Illawarra Dragons

GOLD COAST TITANS 22 ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 14

TOM SMITH, Cbus Super Stadium, Sunday

ARAMA HAU’S breakout two-try performance drove the Titans to a comeback win over the Dragons.

St George Illawarra led 14-6 early in the second half before the rookie second-rower struck twice to clinch Josh Hannay’s first victory as Gold Coast coach.

Saints’ defeat was soured further by stand-off Kyle Flanagan being knocked out midway through the second half. It also leaves the Dragons and Sea Eagles as the only two winless sides heading into round five.

Pre-game, both coaches swung a raft of late changes. Hannay brought Lachlan Ilias into the halves, shifting AJ Brimson to the centres, and gave an NRL debut to Oliver Pascoe. Shane Flanagan added Hayden Buchanan and Tyrell Sloan to his back line for Moses Suli and Setu Tu.

The visitors started perfectly when Sloan found the right corner, before Phillip Sami raced 90 metres with an intercept off Valentine Holmes.

But the Dragons took a lead into the sheds when Keano Kini spilled a Daniel Atkinson bomb and Damien Cook scooped up the crumbs, then the bunker denied Brimson for obstruction on the stroke of half-time.

A Holmes penalty – he’d also goaled both first-half tries – stretched Saints’ lead to eight before Hau linked up with Jayden Campbell for his first.

The bunker also turned down Sami’s spectacular effort, but after a Campbell penalty squared things up 14-all, Hau crossed again and Campbell added his third conversion.

Pascoe then booted a late penalty to mark his debut.

TITANS: 1 Keano Kini, 2 Sialetili Faeamani, 3 Jojo Fifita, 6 AJ Brimson, 5 Phillip Sami, 18 Lachlan Ilias, 7 Jayden Campbell, 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 9 Sam Verrills, 16 Klese Haas, 11 Arama Hau, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Chris Randall. Subs: 4 Max Feagai (not used), 8 Moeaki Fotuaika, 14 Kurtis Morrin, 17 Cooper Bai, 21 Oliver Pascoe, 22 Jett Liu (not used)

Tries: Sami (10), Hau (48, 74); Goals: Campbell 4/4, Pascoe 1/1

DRAGONS: 1 Clint Gutherson, 2 Christian Tuipulotu, 4 Valentine Holmes, 19 Hayden Buchanan, 20 Tyrell Sloan, 6 Kyle Flanagan, 7 Daniel Atkinson, 8 Emre Guler, 9 Damien Cook, 10 Blake Lawrie, 11 Luciano Leilua, 12 Jaydn Su’A, 15 Hame Sele. Subs: 13 Hamish Stewart, 14 Jacob Liddle, 16 Jacob Halangahu (not used), 17 Loko Pasifiki Tonga (not used), 18 Josh Kerr, 22 Lykhan King-Togia

Tries: Sloan (4), Cook (26); Goals: Holmes 3/3

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6, 6-12; 6-14, 12-14, 14-14, 20-14, 22-14

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Titans: Arama Hau; Dragons: Damien Cook

Penalty count: 7-10; Half-time: 6-12; Referee: Liam Kennedy; Attendance: 12,241