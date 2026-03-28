Matt Peet ‘frustrated’ after shock Wigan Warriors defeat

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet admitted his team were poor as they crashed to their first Super League defeat of the season.

Previously winless Huddersfield Giants tore up the form book in a convincing 34-16 win.

“I thought we were poor,” said Peet. “Throughout the game we didn’t have a sustained period where I thought we were connected, where we put our game together.

“If we had a good defensive set, we would follow it up with being off in attack and vice versa. There wasn’t any particular aspect of the game that was sustained at a decent standard.

“Huddersfield were very good, they beat us all ends up really. Our attack was poor. We turned the ball over poorly and put ourselves under a lot of pressure at the start of the game.

“Huddersfield got the upper hand, but we need to be good enough to fight our way out.

“(Sometimes) you won’t get the opening exchanges of the game to go your way for one reason or another. When it does, you have got to be good enough to swing it back.”

Asked if he considered it to simply be an off day, Peet replied: “I wouldn’t be as blasé about it as that.

“We have got to pick into why that was. There wasn’t one particular aspect, it was all pretty poor to be honest.

“I feel like this was a missed opportunity today to perform in front of our own fans, so I can’t say we’ll be right next week.

“I know we have to move on at some point, but I am not in that frame of mind now. I am frustrated with the performance.”