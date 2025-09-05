Gold Coast Titans prop linked with Super League club

GOLD COAST TITANS prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard is being linked with a move to St Helens.

That’s according to The Courier Mail which has reported that the 32-year-old is being eyed up by Saints after the Merseyside club failed in their bid to lure Canberra Raiders legend Josh Papalii.

The Titans are keen for extra breathing space on their salary cap, but Campbell-Gillard has a contract for 2026 and 2027 earning $500,000-a-year.

With Gold Coast struggling for form during the 2025 NRL campaign, there is set to be an overhaul of the squad heading into the 2026 season with Campbell-Gillard only joining the Queensland club from Parramatta Eels ahead of this campaign.

The 32-year-old began his career at Penrith Panthers and made 114 appearances for the club before moving to Parramatta where he spent five seasons.