NRL and Australia legend Darren Lockyer explains why he wants London Broncos takeover with Wrexham comparison

NRL and Australia legend Darren Lockyer has explained that taking over London Broncos is “an exciting opportunity”.

Lockyer, who made over 350 appearances for the Brisbane Broncos and almost 60 for Australia over an illustrious career, will travel to London with business partner Grant Wechsel to watch the Broncos’ final home game of the Championship season against Bradford Bulls this weekend.

Wechsel is partners with Lockyer in a number of mining-related and investment businesses and Lockyer believes that the Broncos could well be another story similar to that in Wrexham.

Of course, Wrexham FC were bought by Ryan Reynolds, with the Welsh side now competing in the Championship after a series of promotions up the football ladder.

For Lockyer, it’s about turning London into a rugby league hub.

“It’s an exciting opportunity. I think the London Broncos can do a lot for international rugby league, so that’s one major attraction for me,” Lockyer told CODE Sports.

Lockyer continued: “I like the challenge of turning the club around and getting them back to the Super League. We’re off to London tomorrow. We’re obviously keen for the London Broncos to get back into Super League and we’re going to have a look over the weekend and continue our due diligence.

“I’m aware of what Ryan Reynolds did with Wrexham FC and Tom Brady is involved in Birmingham. But we always joke that Grant isn’t a billionaire and I wouldn’t tie Tom Brady’s shoelaces.

“There’s been these examples in world sport of turning clubs around and one lesson I’ve learned from Tom Brady is if you have the work ethic and the resources, you can get a business to grow.”