Gold Coast Titans prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard set to make stunning UK move

GOLD COAST TITANS prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard is set to make a stunning move to the London Broncos.

That’s according to The Courier Mail, which is reporting that the forward is set to snub St Helens to join Darren Lockyer’s revolution in the capital.

The 32-year-old began his career at Penrith Panthers and made 114 appearances for the club before moving to Parramatta Eels where he spent five seasons.

The Titans are keen for extra breathing space on their salary cap, but Campbell-Gillard has a contract for 2026 and 2027 earning $500,000-a-year.

The man himself previously claimed such speculation that he would be leaving the Titans as “false information”.

“There’s some false information or false accusations that I am leaving to go overseas,” Campbell-Gillard told SEN 1170 Sportsday.

“It puts the individual and then the club in a different or a sticky situation where you have to have some meetings and clear the air and make sure it’s not happening.”

It’s understood that discussions between the player and the English club are ‘advanced’ and that he will likely become the first marquee signing for the Broncos, with Lockyer stating that a number of high-profile NRL stars were close to agreeing ‘pre-arrangements’.