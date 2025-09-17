Sydney Roosters star Victor Radley told to ‘explore’ Super League and NRL opportunities

SYDNEY ROOSTERS star Victor Radley is being told to ‘explore’ Super League and NRL opportunities.

That bombshell has appeared after controversial text messages were revealed in court documents on Tuesday which allegedly showed Radley being connected to a drug dealer by Brandon Smith ahead of a golf trip to the Sunshine Coast earlier in 2025.

That being said, Radley has not been charged by police and there are no suggestions that the loose-forward acted unlawfully.

Smith, meanwhile, will be up in court tomorrow (Thursday, September 18) over a drug offence and a separate betting offence.

But, despite Radley not being charged, Roosters’ chairman Nick Politis has outlined the club’s zero tolerance policy towards drug use with the England international’s future at the Chooks now up in the air.

Speaking on 9 News, reporter Michael Chammas said: “I spoke to Victor Radley today and told him this news was coming

“I also spoke to Roosters’ chairman Nick Politis who is due back in the country tomorrow. He said the club is going to wait until all the facts come to light on Thursday when Brandon Smith fronts court.

“Given the stance he made earlier this year, there is no doubt this will put the Roosters in a difficult situation in regards to Radley’s situation at the club.”

The Sydney Morning Herald has said that the Roosters do not want to sack Radley, but Radley’s management have been told to look at possible options in both the NRL and Super League for 2026.