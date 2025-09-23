Goole Vikings land League One star and Leeds Rhinos prospect

GOOLE VIKINGS have completed the eye-catching addition of halfback Jack Miller from Rochdale Hornets on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old has more than 150 career appearances to his name, mostly in League One where he was Player of the Year in Keighley Cougars’ unbeaten 2022 season.

Also formerly of Huddersfield Giants, Doncaster and Newcastle Thunder, Miller ended his second spell at Keighley in June to join Rochdale but is now on the move again.

Head coach Scott Taylor said: “Jack is a huge signing for us and we’re pleased to announce him as our first new recruit for 2026.

“He’s exactly the type of experienced, proven halfback we need to steer this team in the Championship, and has the skillset and attitude we want to add to our squad.

“The fact he has fully bought into our vision at the club and turned down other opportunities speaks volumes of his character and determination to come here and be a key part in the project we are building.

“To attract a player of Jack’s calibre shows how far the club has come in a short space of time, and we think the fans will love seeing him in a Vikings shirt.”

Miller’s signing was followed by the addition of Shane Tuohey, a member of Leeds Rhinos’ Reserves Grand Final-winning side on Saturday.

The 20-year-old can play across the spine positions and has penned a one-year deal.

Taylor said of Tuohey: “He’s got a great attitude, he’s a tough competitor, and his style of play gives us something different that we’ve been looking for.

“He’s fast, dynamic and elusive – the kind of player who wants the ball in his hands and will challenge the defence.

“We’re looking forward to helping him develop his game and seeing where his career can take him.”