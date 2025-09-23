Whitehaven retain halfback of ‘huge promise’

WHITEHAVEN have signed halfback Jack Newbegin to a fresh two-year contract.

Newbegin joined the club ahead of the 2025 season from National Conference League side Millom and made 17 appearances, scoring one try.

Haven head coach Anthony Murray sees great potential in the 22-year-old.

“After completing his first 12 months as a professional, Jack has shown huge promise and commitment both on and off the field,” said Murray.

“We’re excited to continue developing his talent and look forward to seeing him grow as a key part of our squad.”

Newbegin joins Jack Kellett and Mitchell Todd in signing new two-year deals.

Kellett won five prizes, including Players’ Player of the Year, at Whitehaven’s awards night while Todd was named Young Player of the Year.

After making his debut for the club in the final game of the 2024 season, stepping up from community side Hensingham, loose-forward Kellett scored nine tries in 21 games this year.

Outside back Todd played 19 times, scoring four tries, in his first professional campaign having joined from Lowca following a successful trial.