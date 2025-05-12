Goole Vikings suffer injury and loan recall blows

GOOLE VIKINGS had mixed news on the player front ahead of Sunday’s loss at Whitehaven.

Forward Alex Holdstock was ruled out with a shoulder injury, having previously suffered one in the opening game of the year against London Broncos, while versatile pack man Harry Aldous was absent with a fractured eye socket, with both players expected to be on the sidelines for at least a few weeks.

Frontrow Jack Arnold was recalled from his season-long loan by Featherstone, and secondrow Kye Armstrong from his by Hull KR.

There was at least some good news for coach Scott Taylor, with the return of former Hull KR, Wakefield and Featherstone centre Thomas Minns and much-traveled prop Jack Coventry.