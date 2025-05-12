Mike Lomas has last laugh over Andy Mazey after social media banter between League One chairmen

MIDLANDS HURRICANES chairman Mike Lomas claimed the bragging rights over Rochdale Hornets counterpart Andy Mazey after their joshing in build-up to Saturday’s showdown.

The Birmingham side came out 22-10 on top at the Crown Oil Arena in a game between two sides firmly in the reckoning to finish in the top four and so make the ‘eights’.

It was a first-ever win at Rochdale for Midlands, whose coach Mark Dunning hailed the match a great advert for the competition.

Dunning told Canes TV: “I’m absolutely delighted. What a performance from our boys, to a man outstanding. It was a high-quality game and a great advert for League One.”

Hornets started the week with a sarcastic post about breezes rather than hurricanes coming from the Midlands, with the visitors retorting with a comment about loud and irritating buzzing coming from the Greater Manchester area.

Mazey tweeted a poll asking who the biggest-spending League One club are, with just Midlands Hurricanes as the two options, in a nod to recent comments from another team’s coach which caused a stir.

Lomas responded with a poll of his own asking who the most annoying chairman in League One is, offering only Mazey as an option.

The pair exchanged pleasantries pre-game following their efforts to promote the match, with Lomas providing his opposite number with a bottle of wine.

Afterwards, Mazey posted on X (formerly Twitter): “We’ve had some banter this week but in sport there is always a winner and a loser.

“Important to take your medicine, be humble and respectful always in both victory and defeat.”

When asked about the pre-match jibbing, albeit all in good faith, Dunning laughed off the impact it may have had on his team.

He said: “That’s two people with too much time on their hands I think! There are allegations of this, that and the other aimed at us all the time.

“I think (managing director) Eorl Crabtree hit the nail on the head a few weeks ago. People talk about you when you’re doing things right and people want to throw mud at you when you’re doing things right, so long may that continue.”