Goole Vikings to hit the Peaks as stadium redevelopment affects training

GOOLE VIKINGS are waiting for the green light to start pre-season training at the Victoria Pleasure Ground.

Their home base remains under redevelopment, with a new stand being constructed, after a new 3G pitch was laid.

In the meantime, they have some away days planned, starting with a team-building challenge on the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Coach Scott Taylor said: “We are ready and raring to go. The lads are hungry to get started again, which is a great sign.

“We’ve got a lot of new faces, so we’ll be integrating them into the group over the first couple of weeks. We’ve also got some team away days planned to bring the group together, and we’ll be straight into training – both conditioning work and ball work.

“Last year we were starting from scratch. We were jumping between temporary facilities and learning a lot about ourselves as a group.

“This year there’s more consistency. We can build on the foundations we put in place last season, and that’s exciting.”

One of Goole’s most eye-catching signings is experienced halfback Jack Miller, who Taylor describes as an influential pick-up.

Miller, who has joined the Vikings on a two-year deal, will link-up again with Brett Ferres, who was at Huddersfield 14 years ago when Miller first came through the ranks.

He said: “When I’ve got people like Brett and Scott, to name a couple, putting faith and belief in me, it gives me that extra bit of motivation, that spark.

“I’ve got to perform well — I’m obliged to perform well. I’m really excited to get on the pitch and repay them for putting that faith in me.”

Meanwhile backrower Bailey Dawson has signed a new contract extension for 2026.

The 22-year-old joined the Vikings after spells in the lower leagues with Dewsbury and Midlands Hurricanes, having previously spent time in the systems at Hull KR and Castleford.

He was part of the Goole team who defeated London Broncos in the Challenge Cup to kick-off last season.