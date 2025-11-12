Asher O’Donnell reveals three people key to Huddersfield Giants move

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS recruit Asher O’Donnell has praised the three key people who helped him decide to leave Australia and head to Yorkshire.

The 22-year-old backrower, and younger brother of former Leigh player Kai, has jetted into the UK to take up a two-year contract at the Giants – and a new challenge.

O’Donnell aims to help haul Huddersfield up the Super League table on the back of three impressive seasons in the Queensland Cup.

After playing for Mackay Cutters in 2023, he switched to Brisbane Tigers, and has poached eleven tries in 30 matches over the last two campaigns.

That alerted top-flight teams in the UK, and Huddersfield sealed the deal, meaning O’Donnell will link up with his former teammate Tristan Powell.

While the prop moved from Burleigh Bears midway through this year, playing 15 times as Huddersfield finished tenth, he was with Brisbane Tigers in 2024.

And before agreeing to his move O’Donnell talked to Powell, as well as his brother Kai, the North Queensland Cowboys backrower who played for Leigh between 2022 and last season.

Also key to his decision was his new coach Luke Robinson, who he says has made him feel both wanted and welcome.

“I spoke to Tristan as soon as Huddersfield made contact with me; he said he was enjoying himself here and I think having him around will help me settle in with the boys,” said O’Donnell.

“Kai made his move to Leigh a few years ago, and he told me living and playing over here was a great experience for him, and one I shouldn’t pass up the chance of having.

“He said the only negative is the cold weather coming up, but he also said get used to that and you’ve cracked it.

“And Luke Robinson has been great. He was really keen on getting me here, and he has been in regular touch ever since. Now I’m here and I’m just looking forward to getting going.”

Huddersfield have appointed Gareth Whittaker as head of performance. He has previously been in strength and conditioning roles at Warrington, Featherstone and Salford, and at international level with the England Academy team and the Welsh Rugby Union.